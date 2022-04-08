Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Augmedix Inc. is a provider of remote medical documentation and live clinical support. Augmedix Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AUGX. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Augmedix in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Augmedix in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.55.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUGX. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Augmedix during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,298,000. DCM International VI Ltd. bought a new stake in Augmedix during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,980,000. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Augmedix in the fourth quarter worth about $1,575,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Augmedix in the fourth quarter worth about $1,351,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Augmedix during the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Augmedix (Get Rating)
Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. It offers software that is compatible with off-the-shelf, mobile client devices, which enables clinicians to communicate with remotely located documentation specialists (RDSs). The company's services include Augmedix Live, a real time service, in which RDSs provide medical documentation and live clinical support services; and Augmedix Notes, a non-real time product where RDSs offer medical documentation based upon recorded visits.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Augmedix (AUGX)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Salesforce Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Compelling Commodity Stocks to Buy Now
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Augmedix (AUGX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Augmedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augmedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.