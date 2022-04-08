Tesla, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.95 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Tesla in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter now forecasts that the electric vehicle producer will earn $1.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.76. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $1,350.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tesla’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.51 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.68 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.82 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TSLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $942.74.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $1,057.26 on Wednesday. Tesla has a 1 year low of $546.98 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $917.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $964.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 215.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,026.75, for a total transaction of $1,283,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $758,314.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,121 shares of company stock worth $62,619,390 in the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 766.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

