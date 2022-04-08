Analysts Expect Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.01 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) to report $33.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Enfusion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.00 million and the highest is $33.03 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enfusion will report full year sales of $148.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $148.00 million to $148.86 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $193.60 million, with estimates ranging from $190.00 million to $197.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Enfusion.

Get Enfusion alerts:

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02).

ENFN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Enfusion from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Enfusion from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enfusion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Enfusion from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of ENFN stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.61. Enfusion has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $23.21.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enfusion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,117,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enfusion in the fourth quarter worth about $5,235,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth about $3,969,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,474,000. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enfusion (Get Rating)

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enfusion (ENFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enfusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enfusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.