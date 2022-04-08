Analysts Anticipate Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.80 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) will post $20.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valens Semiconductor’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valens Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $84.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $84.00 million to $84.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $114.33 million, with estimates ranging from $107.60 million to $120.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Valens Semiconductor.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valens Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Valens Semiconductor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

Shares of VLN opened at $5.18 on Friday. Valens Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $12.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.19.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VLN. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Valens Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Valens Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Valens Semiconductor by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 645,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after buying an additional 10,791 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.

