Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Trading Down 6% on Analyst Downgrade

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6% during trading on Wednesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $12.50 to $10.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Volta Inc – Class A traded as low as $3.12 and last traded at $3.15. Approximately 15,061 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,110,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.

VLTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Volta Inc – Class A from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. DA Davidson cut shares of Volta Inc – Class A from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Volta Inc – Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Volta Inc – Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

Get Volta Inc - Class A alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Volta Inc – Class A in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. 20.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.80.

About Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA)

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Volta Inc - Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volta Inc - Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.