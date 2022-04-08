Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Lowered to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

TRATF has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Traton in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Traton from €34.00 ($37.36) to €30.00 ($32.97) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut Traton from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Get Traton alerts:

Traton stock opened at $16.56 on Monday. Traton has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.97.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates through Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Traton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.