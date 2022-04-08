Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Given New GBX 87 Price Target at Barclays

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOYGet Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 87 ($1.14) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TUWOY. Peel Hunt raised shares of Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 79 ($1.04) to GBX 77 ($1.01) in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tullow Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.75.

Shares of TUWOY opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. Tullow Oil has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.30.

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

