Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Williams Industrial Services Group provides general and specialty construction, maintenance and modification and plant management support services. It serves nuclear, hydro and fossil power generation, pulp and paper, refining, petrochemical and other process and manufacturing industries. Williams Industrial Services Group, formerly known as Global Power Equipment Group, is based in IRVING, Texas. “

Separately, Colliers Securities lowered shares of Williams Industrial Services Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of Williams Industrial Services Group stock opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. Williams Industrial Services Group has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $50.63 million, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.03.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Williams Industrial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 0.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that Williams Industrial Services Group will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Williams Industrial Services Group news, EVP Raymond A. Jr. Hruby purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 49,689 shares of company stock valued at $86,887 in the last three months. 22.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLMS. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Williams Industrial Services Group by 115.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Industrial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $83,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Williams Industrial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams Industrial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 55.27% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Industrial Services Group (Get Rating)

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to customers in the energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. It offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

