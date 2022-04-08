Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) Price Target Raised to 170.00

Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from 160.00 to 170.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Tryg A/S in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $170.00.

OTCMKTS TGVSF opened at $21.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.31. Tryg A/S has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

Tryg A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services for private and corporate customers, and small and medium sized businesses in Denmark, Norway, and Sweden. It operates through Private, Commercial, Corporate, and Sweden segments. The company provides car, contents, house, accident, travel, motorcycles, pet, health, property, liability, transportation, group life, and boat insurance products, as well as fire and content, and worker compensation insurance products.

