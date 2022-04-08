Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Price Target to C$18.00

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXFGet Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.41.

Shares of TORXF opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. Torex Gold Resources has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $15.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.24.

Torex Gold Resources, Inc is a Canadian based resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of precious metal resources with a focus on gold. It holds interest in Morelos gold project. The company was founded on November 13, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

