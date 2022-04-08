UBS Group Lowers Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Price Target to €130.00

Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from €135.00 ($148.35) to €130.00 ($142.86) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Symrise from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Societe Generale upgraded Symrise from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Symrise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.67.

Get Symrise alerts:

SYIEY stock opened at $31.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.78. Symrise has a one year low of $25.97 and a one year high of $37.54.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.