Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $398.79

Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 398.79 ($5.23) and traded as high as GBX 414.10 ($5.43). Micro Focus International shares last traded at GBX 409.90 ($5.38), with a volume of 836,056 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 403.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 398.79. The stock has a market cap of £1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Micro Focus International’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. Micro Focus International’s payout ratio is -0.25%.

In other Micro Focus International news, insider Stephen Murdoch sold 6,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 378 ($4.96), for a total value of £22,702.68 ($29,774.01).

Micro Focus International Company Profile (LON:MCRO)

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

