Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.41

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.41 and traded as high as C$12.06. Bonterra Energy shares last traded at C$11.89, with a volume of 65,020 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BNE shares. Haywood Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.86.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.41. The stock has a market cap of C$416.16 million and a P/E ratio of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.34.

Bonterra Energy ( TSE:BNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$79.20 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bonterra Energy Corp. will post 1.4099999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bonterra Energy news, Senior Officer Brad Allen Curtis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.04, for a total value of C$225,942.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,180 shares in the company, valued at C$290,833.19. Also, Director John Campbell sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.81, for a total transaction of C$148,002.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$132,145.50.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile (TSE:BNE)

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

