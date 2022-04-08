Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.67

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.67 and traded as high as $5.78. Urban One shares last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 58,278 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.67.

Get Urban One alerts:

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Urban One had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $130.97 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban One by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urban One by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 229,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban One in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Urban One by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 75,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 9,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urban One by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 2,413,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,439,000 after purchasing an additional 12,121 shares during the last quarter. 19.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban One Company Profile (NASDAQ:UONEK)

Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company, which engages in the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.