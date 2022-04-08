Toast (NYSE:TOST) Stock Price Down 14.4% Following Insider Selling

Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 14.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $19.57 and last traded at $20.58. Approximately 132,474 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,602,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.05.

Specifically, CTO Jonathan Grimm sold 1,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $45,379.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Aman Narang sold 197,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $5,927,922.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 426,751 shares of company stock valued at $12,520,237.

Get Toast alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Toast from $66.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Toast from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Toast from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Toast from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.89.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.55 million. On average, analysts expect that Toast, Inc will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Toast by 25,906.8% during the fourth quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,003,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,226,000 after buying an additional 12,953,407 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Toast by 992.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,950,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,972,000 after buying an additional 7,223,299 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Toast during the fourth quarter worth $221,555,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Toast during the fourth quarter worth $94,051,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Toast during the third quarter worth $95,717,000. 17.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toast (NYSE:TOST)

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.