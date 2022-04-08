Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.90

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.90 and traded as high as $12.43. Richardson Electronics shares last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 327,565 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Richardson Electronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $158.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average is $11.90.

Richardson Electronics ( NASDAQ:RELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.98 million during the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 8.56%.

In other news, CFO Robert J. Ben sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 37.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 860,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,637,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 9.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 272,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 23,379 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 125,367 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 108,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 21,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. 42.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave component for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

