BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.25

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.25 and traded as high as $24.01. BRT Apartments shares last traded at $23.48, with a volume of 26,684 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley upgraded BRT Apartments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BRT Apartments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $435.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.25.

BRT Apartments ( NYSE:BRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 90.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 946,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,712,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 220,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after buying an additional 22,244 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 3.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 12,592 shares during the last quarter. 29.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT)

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.