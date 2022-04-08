Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.57

Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.57 and traded as high as $24.71. Sasol shares last traded at $24.62, with a volume of 115,374 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sasol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
About Sasol (NYSE:SSL)
Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.
