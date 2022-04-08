Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.57

Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.57 and traded as high as $24.71. Sasol shares last traded at $24.62, with a volume of 115,374 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sasol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSL. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sasol by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sasol by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 22,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sasol by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 13,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sasol by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sasol by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sasol (NYSE:SSL)

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

