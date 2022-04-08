The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) a GBX 590 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 590 ($7.74) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 410 ($5.38) target price on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 455 ($5.97) target price on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($9.18) target price on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 450 ($5.90) target price on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 475 ($6.23) target price on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

BP.B opened at GBX 175 ($2.30) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17. The company has a market cap of £35.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 174.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 183.82. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a 12-month low of GBX 170.63 ($2.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 200 ($2.62).

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

