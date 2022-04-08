Berenberg Bank Raises Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Price Target to GBX 250

Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.36) to GBX 250 ($3.28) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.21) target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Get Anglo Pacific Group alerts:

Shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock opened at GBX 180.40 ($2.37) on Tuesday. Anglo Pacific Group has a 1 year low of GBX 119.41 ($1.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 192 ($2.52). The firm has a market cap of £385.66 million and a PE ratio of -100.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 155.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 140.62.

In other news, insider Kevin Flynn sold 9,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.78), for a total value of £12,450.80 ($16,328.92). Also, insider Patrick Meier sold 28,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.28), for a total transaction of £48,761.76 ($63,949.85). Insiders sold a total of 755,656 shares of company stock valued at $109,434,128 in the last ninety days.

Anglo Pacific Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Pacific Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Pacific Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.