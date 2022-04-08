Diageo (LON:DGE) PT Set at GBX 4,700 by Credit Suisse Group

Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) received a GBX 4,700 ($61.64) price objective from equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,930 ($51.54) target price on Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($51.15) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,770 ($62.56) to GBX 4,800 ($62.95) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.72) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,105.71 ($53.85).

Get Diageo alerts:

DGE stock opened at GBX 3,994 ($52.38) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,694.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,738.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58. Diageo has a 1-year low of GBX 3,082.50 ($40.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,110 ($53.90). The stock has a market cap of £92.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.72.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,490 ($45.77) per share, with a total value of £8,271.30 ($10,847.61). Insiders have acquired 25,670 shares of company stock worth $94,104,900 over the last three months.

Diageo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.