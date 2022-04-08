BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,700

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,300 ($30.16) to GBX 2,700 ($35.41) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

BHP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($29.51) target price on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Liberum Capital restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.95) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.79) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Sunday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($34.10) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,300 ($30.16) to GBX 2,500 ($32.79) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,450 ($32.13).

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP opened at GBX 2,937.50 ($38.52) on Tuesday. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,774.56 ($23.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,040 ($39.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £148.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,634.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,272.84.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.25%.

BHP Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.