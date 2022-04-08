AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a £115 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) received a £115 ($150.82) price target from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a £100 ($131.15) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($91.15) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group set a £105 ($137.70) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a £105 ($137.70) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($131.15) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 9,997.86 ($131.12).

Shares of AZN opened at £106.68 ($139.91) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £165.30 billion and a PE ratio of 1,778.00. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 7,045 ($92.39) and a one year high of £106.80 ($140.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 9,213.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 8,867.22.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

