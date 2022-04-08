Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target Raised to GBX 4,300 at Berenberg Bank

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,800 ($49.84) to GBX 4,300 ($56.39) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

AAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($49.84) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 3,150 ($41.31) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Sunday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($55.08) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.97) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anglo American currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,568.89 ($46.81).

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at GBX 3,978 ($52.17) on Tuesday. Anglo American has a one year low of GBX 2,350 ($30.82) and a one year high of GBX 4,141.50 ($54.31). The company has a market cap of £53.21 billion and a PE ratio of 7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,724.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,201.44.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Anglo American’s payout ratio is currently 0.46%.

In other news, insider Stephen Pearce sold 61,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,919 ($51.40), for a total value of £2,394,509 ($3,140,339.67).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

