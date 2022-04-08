Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) & Senior (OTC:SNIRF) Financial Contrast

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) and Senior (OTC:SNIRF – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Air Industries Group alerts:

This table compares Air Industries Group and Senior’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air Industries Group $58.94 million 0.45 $1.63 million $0.06 13.67 Senior $942.05 million 0.73 -$218.57 million N/A N/A

Air Industries Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Senior.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.2% of Air Industries Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.7% of Air Industries Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Air Industries Group and Senior, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Air Industries Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Senior 0 1 0 0 2.00

Volatility & Risk

Air Industries Group has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senior has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Air Industries Group and Senior’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air Industries Group 2.76% 10.21% 2.95% Senior N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Air Industries Group beats Senior on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Air Industries Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Air Industries Group is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the manufacture and design of structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines, and other components. It operates through the following segments: Complex Machining, and Turbine Engine Components. The Complex Machining segment produces critical machined components and assemblies fabricated from hard metals, such as Inconel, titanium, and 300M. The Turbine Engine Components segment provides turn-key welded solutions. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Bay Shore, NY.

Senior Company Profile (Get Rating)

Senior Plc designs, manufactures and markets technology components and systems. The company operates its business through two divisions: Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers various products and systems for structures, fluid conveyance, and gas turbine engines, such as airframe and system components & assemblies, high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, sensors and assemblies, fabricated engine components, and fluid systems ducting & control. The Flexonics division manufactures flexible automotive components, and offers products for land vehicle emission control and industrial process control applications which include exhaust gas recycling coolers, fuel mixing & distribution systems, flexible couplings, engineered expansion joints, dampers & diverters, flexible hose assemblies & control bellows, and fuel cells & heat exchangers. Senior was founded by David Lycett Green on December 18, 1933 and is headquartered in Rickmansworth, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.