Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Price Target Cut to GBX 190 by Analysts at Barclays

Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from GBX 205 ($2.69) to GBX 190 ($2.49) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hays from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Hays from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.
Shares of Hays stock opened at $15.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.15 and a 200-day moving average of $19.72. Hays has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $18.05.
Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.
