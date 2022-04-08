PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PAGS. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. HSBC cut PagSeguro Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.79.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

NYSE PAGS opened at $18.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.00. PagSeguro Digital has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $61.65.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 1,638.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 9,337 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,755,000 after acquiring an additional 30,094 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 77.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

About PagSeguro Digital (Get Rating)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.