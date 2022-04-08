PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $152.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PYPL. BNP Paribas cut PayPal from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $221.00 to $147.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $188.78.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $113.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $131.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.89. PayPal has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $310.16.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.85 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $527,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PayPal (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.