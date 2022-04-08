Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank7 Corp. is the bank holding company for Bank7, operates as a community bank. It accepts deposits and makes loans, as well as provides card facilities, investments, certification of deposits, wealth management and online banking services. Bank7 Corp. is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

Shares of NASDAQ BSVN opened at $23.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.72. Bank7 has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $27.28. The company has a market cap of $209.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 2.04.

Bank7 ( NASDAQ:BSVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $14.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. Bank7 had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 19.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank7 will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.90%.

In other Bank7 news, COO John T. Phillips sold 3,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $90,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 2,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $57,733.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 55.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bank7 during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bank7 by 312.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Bank7 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bank7 by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank7 in the fourth quarter worth $345,000. 39.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank7 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank7 Corp. operates as bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of the Bank7. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

