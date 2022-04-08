Frontier Group (ULCC) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Analysis

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) is one of 34 public companies in the “Air transportation, scheduled” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Frontier Group to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Frontier Group alerts:

16.5% of Frontier Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Frontier Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Group -4.95% -63.79% -7.27% Frontier Group Competitors -5.41% -73.37% -2.06%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Frontier Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Group 0 0 11 0 3.00 Frontier Group Competitors 671 2213 3144 195 2.46

Frontier Group presently has a consensus target price of $21.36, suggesting a potential upside of 99.64%. As a group, “Air transportation, scheduled” companies have a potential upside of 39.77%. Given Frontier Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Frontier Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Frontier Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Group $2.06 billion -$102.00 million -20.58 Frontier Group Competitors $7.63 billion -$980.10 million 5.84

Frontier Group’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Frontier Group. Frontier Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Frontier Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc., a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 110 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising, 16 A320ceos, 73 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.