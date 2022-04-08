Contrasting Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) and MoneyLion (NYSE:ML)

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) and MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Bit Digital and MoneyLion, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bit Digital 0 0 1 0 3.00 MoneyLion 0 0 3 0 3.00

Bit Digital currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 343.04%. MoneyLion has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 310.96%. Given Bit Digital’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bit Digital is more favorable than MoneyLion.

Volatility and Risk

Bit Digital has a beta of 4.98, meaning that its stock price is 398% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoneyLion has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bit Digital and MoneyLion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bit Digital N/A N/A N/A MoneyLion N/A -134.99% -38.65%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bit Digital and MoneyLion’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bit Digital $21.07 million 10.45 -$1.91 million N/A N/A MoneyLion $171.11 million 2.95 -$177.65 million N/A N/A

Bit Digital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MoneyLion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.1% of Bit Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of MoneyLion shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bit Digital beats MoneyLion on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bit Digital (Get Rating)

Bit Digital, Inc. engages in the bitcoin mining business. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc. in September 2020. Bit Digital, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About MoneyLion (Get Rating)

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

