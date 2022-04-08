Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Analysts expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) to report $1.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.42 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile reported sales of $528.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 142.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full year sales of $5.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $7.38 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $9.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.16. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion.
Shares of SQM stock opened at $85.65 on Friday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1-year low of $40.53 and a 1-year high of $90.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.83 and its 200 day moving average is $61.24. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.43.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 664,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,469,000 after buying an additional 104,520 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 23.2% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 168.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.
Sociedad QuÃmica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.
