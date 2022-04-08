Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.00.

VC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Visteon from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Visteon from $119.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Visteon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Visteon from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Visteon by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,033,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,101,000 after purchasing an additional 45,547 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 0.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,667,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,790,000 after buying an additional 17,470 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 19.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,813,000 after buying an additional 256,689 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,198,000 after buying an additional 173,616 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,013,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,616,000 after buying an additional 11,499 shares during the period.

VC stock opened at $99.05 on Friday. Visteon has a 1-year low of $91.59 and a 1-year high of $134.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.78 and a beta of 1.91.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $1.58. Visteon had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Visteon’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

