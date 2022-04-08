Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to Announce $3.13 EPS

Analysts expect AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) to report $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AbbVie’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.10 and the highest is $3.18. AbbVie posted earnings per share of $2.95 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full-year earnings of $14.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.05 to $14.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $12.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $13.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. UBS Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.60.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $173.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $105.35 and a 12-month high of $174.59. The company has a market cap of $306.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total transaction of $6,390,316.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,094. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth $242,000. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,931,000 after purchasing an additional 214,425 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 133,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 30,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

