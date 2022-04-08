Scotiabank Increases Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$174.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$170.00 to C$174.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$171.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$168.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$129.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$155.55.

CNR stock opened at C$159.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$160.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$157.84. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$125.00 and a 1-year high of C$171.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.78. The firm has a market cap of C$111.86 billion and a PE ratio of 23.20.

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported C$1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.53 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.68 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 7.8700002 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 13,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.22, for a total value of C$2,108,927.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,900 shares in the company, valued at C$3,088,810.34. Also, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.04, for a total value of C$522,001.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$321,766.39. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,101 shares of company stock worth $4,488,891.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

