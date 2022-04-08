Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) PT Lowered to SEK 350

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from SEK 382 to SEK 350 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 365 to SEK 345 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a SEK 350 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 390 to SEK 365 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alfa Laval AB (publ) has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $304.17.

OTCMKTS:ALFVY opened at $33.90 on Monday. Alfa Laval AB has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $44.34. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ALFVY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 15.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

