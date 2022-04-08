Raymond James Upgrades Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) to Outperform

Raymond James upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Raymond James currently has C$5.25 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$2.20. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ensign Energy Services’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ensign Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.79.

Shares of ESI opened at C$3.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.21. Ensign Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$1.00 and a 12 month high of C$4.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.21. The firm has a market cap of C$607.38 million and a P/E ratio of -3.82.

Ensign Energy Services ( TSE:ESI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$296.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$300.65 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Gray sold 15,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.24, for a total transaction of C$33,635.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,423.36. Also, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.98 per share, with a total value of C$38,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,268,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,781,041.88.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

