Ascot Resources (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Cut to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Ascot Resources (OTCMKTS:AOTVFGet Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC initiated coverage on Ascot Resources in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

AOTVF opened at $0.76 on Monday. Ascot Resources has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.91.

About Ascot Resources

Ascot Resources Ltd. is an exploration company, which engages in the exploration of gold, silver and copper in North America. Its projects include Premier, Red Mountain, and Non-Gold Assets. The company was founded on May 20, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

