Ascot Resources (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Cut to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Ascot Resources (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC initiated coverage on Ascot Resources in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

AOTVF opened at $0.76 on Monday. Ascot Resources has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.91.

Ascot Resources Ltd. is an exploration company, which engages in the exploration of gold, silver and copper in North America. Its projects include Premier, Red Mountain, and Non-Gold Assets. The company was founded on May 20, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

