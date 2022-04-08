Ascot Resources (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Cut to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Ascot Resources (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, CIBC initiated coverage on Ascot Resources in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an outperform rating on the stock.
AOTVF opened at $0.76 on Monday. Ascot Resources has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.91.
Ascot Resources Ltd. is an exploration company, which engages in the exploration of gold, silver and copper in North America. Its projects include Premier, Red Mountain, and Non-Gold Assets. The company was founded on May 20, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ascot Resources (AOTVF)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Salesforce Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Compelling Commodity Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.