Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 1,500 ($19.67) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 1,300 ($17.05).

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ANFGF. Liberum Capital cut shares of Antofagasta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group cut shares of Antofagasta from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $1,450.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays raised shares of Antofagasta from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($17.70) to GBX 1,340 ($17.57) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Antofagasta from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Antofagasta has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,422.11.

Shares of Antofagasta stock opened at $21.76 on Tuesday. Antofagasta has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.41.

Antofagasta plc operates in the mining business. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 50% interest in the ZaldÃ­var mine, and a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine located in Chile.

