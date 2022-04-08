Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bloom Burton

Bloom Burton restated their buy rating on shares of Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNHGet Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GBNH. Clarus Securities dropped their price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenbrook TMS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Greenbrook TMS to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.32.

Shares of Greenbrook TMS stock opened at $3.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average of $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89. Greenbrook TMS has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $13.89.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNHGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.04. Greenbrook TMS had a negative return on equity of 207.90% and a negative net margin of 47.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Greenbrook TMS will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBNH. Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Greenbrook TMS by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 223,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 16,598 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Greenbrook TMS in the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 365.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 64,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 50,418 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

