Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. Barclays currently has a C$2,850.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EDV. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$45.50 to C$44.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$2,500.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$2,060.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Mining currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$707.02.

Shares of EDV opened at C$31.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.80 billion and a PE ratio of 28.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36. Endeavour Mining has a 12-month low of C$25.50 and a 12-month high of C$35.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.28.

Endeavour Mining ( TSE:EDV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$878.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$899.35 million. Analysts anticipate that Endeavour Mining will post 1.2600001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.354 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.19%.

In related news, Senior Officer Pascal Bernasconi sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total value of C$769,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,117,951.73. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Bouisset sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.54, for a total transaction of C$13,743,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,205 shares in the company, valued at C$3,548,900.70.

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

