Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lifetime Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lifetime Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

NASDAQ LCUT opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. Lifetime Brands has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $19.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $271.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.60.

Lifetime Brands ( NASDAQ:LCUT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $255.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.97 million. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lifetime Brands will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.09%.

In related news, President Daniel Siegel sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $127,017.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 41.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Lifetime Brands by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lifetime Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lifetime Brands by 9,620.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 9,428 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Lifetime Brands by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.