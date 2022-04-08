Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

ETN has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $189.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.00.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $145.87 on Wednesday. Eaton has a 1 year low of $137.56 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.42 and its 200-day moving average is $160.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

