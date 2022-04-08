eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eGain Corporation provides customer engagement solutions. It offers web customer interaction applications, social customer interaction applications and contact center applications. The company also provides consulting, implementation and training services as well as maintenance and support services. eGain Corporation, formerly known as eGain Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on eGain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

EGAN opened at $11.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $366.59 million, a P/E ratio of 129.35 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.86. eGain has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $13.70.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $23.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.92 million. eGain had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts expect that eGain will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total transaction of $244,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 33.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eGain by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,483,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,133,000 after acquiring an additional 44,386 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of eGain by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,013,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,118,000 after acquiring an additional 27,592 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of eGain by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 756,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,553,000 after acquiring an additional 38,692 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of eGain by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 673,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,718,000 after acquiring an additional 16,103 shares during the period. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of eGain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,992,000. Institutional investors own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

