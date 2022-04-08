Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT) Stock Price Up 0%

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Get Rating) rose 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.85 and last traded at $25.84. Approximately 24,902 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.83.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.81 and a 200 day moving average of $25.83.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.