Fortitude Gold (OTCMKTS:FTCO) Trading Down 0.4%

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as 7.42 and last traded at 7.42. 37,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 44,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at 7.45.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 6.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 6.82.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th.

Fortitude Gold Corporation, a mining company, focuses on exploring gold and silver projects. Its principal property is the Isabella Pearl mine project covering an area of 9,777 acres located in the Mineral County, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

