KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KHYB) Shares Down 0.1%

KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KHYB – Get Rating) traded down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.62 and last traded at $29.68. 1,461 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 13,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.71.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.38.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KHYB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 89,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,951,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned about 8.15% of KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

