John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB) Trading Down 0.2%

John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB – Get Rating) fell 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.19 and last traded at $23.19. 3,856 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 5,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.23.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.39.

Get John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.13% of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.