Brookfield Renewable (TSE:BEPC) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (TSE:BEPC – Get Rating) rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as 53.12 and last traded at 52.75. Approximately 194,513 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 284,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at 52.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.60, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 49.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is 37.18%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

