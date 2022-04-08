EcoSynthetix (OTC:ECSNF) Shares Up 6.6%

EcoSynthetix Inc. (OTC:ECSNF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.20 and last traded at $5.20. 900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.21.

EcoSynthetix Company Profile (OTC:ECSNF)

EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex, a bio-based latex binder used in paper and paperboard coatings; EcoStix, a family of sugar-acrylic and pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers that enable manufacturers of building products, such as wood composites to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, including formaldehyde and methyl diphenyl diisocyanate in their formulation.

